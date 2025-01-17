Springfield Cardinals Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the Springfield Cardinals coaching staff assignments for the 2025 season. For the first time since 2021, Springfield will have a new manager in Patrick Anderson as well as two additional new personnel and four returners.

After winning 2024 Texas League Manager of the Year, previous Springfield Cardinals manager José Leger (2021-2024) has been promoted in the Cardinals organization to Assistant Field & Baserunning Coordinator. He will be based in Jupiter, Florida.

The 2025 Springfield Cardinals Coaching Staff is as follows:

Manager: Patrick Andreson (new)

Pitching Coach: Eric Peterson (returning)

Hitting Coach: Casey Chenoweth (returning)

Coach: Danny Black (new)

Athletic Trainer: Alex Wolfinger (returning)

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ryan Duffy (returning)

Affiliate Fellow: Hunter Broadbent (new)

ABOUT PATRICK ANDERSON

After three seasons as manager of the Peoria Chiefs (A+), Anderson will now become the ninth-ever manager in Springfield Cardinals history. Anderson, who calls nearby Columbia, MO home, previously spent seven years in the Nationals organization (2013- 19) as manager with the Single-A Hagerstown Suns (2014-19) and Gulf Coast League Nationals (2013). Across ten Minor League managerial seasons, he holds a 661-619 record and a 2013 Gulf Coast League Championship.

Anderson played collegiately at Mars Hill (NC) University and played three years of Independent League Baseball. He brings a wealth of experience to Springfield, as he began coaching in 1996 as an assistant with Gannon (PA) University. He also spent time at Hofstra University as an assistant coach (1999-2001) and head coach (2009-11). In-between his college coaching were coaching positions in the Royals organization in the GCL (2001), Midwest League (2002-06), Pioneer League (2007) and Appalachian League (2008).

ABOUT ERIC PETERSON

Eric Peterson returns for his third season as Springfield's Pitching Coach after guiding a staff last year that featured the Minor League Pitcher of the Year Quinn Mathews and Texas League Pitcher of the Year Tink Hence in 2024. Under his leadership, the 2024 Springfield pitching staff set a franchise record 1,279 strikeouts. The Bear, DE native played college baseball at Temple University for two seasons before transferring to North Carolina State University. He was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and suited up for the Corpus Christi Hooks in the Texas League during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

ABOUT CASEY CHENOWETH

Casey Chenoweth enters his third season in the Cardinals organization after spending the 2024 season in Springfield and the 2023 campaign with High-A Peoria, both as hitting coach. The 2025 season will mark his second with Springfield. The Tollhouse, CA native previously spent three years from 2020-22 as the assistant hitting coordinator for the Arizona Diamondbacks and two seasons from 2018-19 as a minor league hitting coach in the San Francisco Giants system. An infielder at East Central University in Ada, OK, Chenoweth played one season of professional baseball in 2017 for the East Side Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore League.

ABOUT DANNY BLACK

Danny Black is a newcomer to the Springfield Cardinals. A former utility player with six seasons of experience in the Florida/Miami system. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a Defensive coach with Double-A Pensacola. He began his coaching career in 2018 and has served in various coaching roles since in the Marlins system.

ABOUT ALEX WOLFINGER

Alex Wolfinger joined the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 2018, spanning five different levels including Double-A. The 2025 season marks his fourth consecutive with Springfield. He was named the Texas League Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2023 while with Springfield. Wolfinger earned his Bachelor's degree at Neumann University and his Masters at the University of Memphis.

ABOUT RYAN DUFFY

Ryan Duffy joined Springfield in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Peoria Chiefs (High-A) of the Midwest League (2022, 2023). This is his fourth year in professional sports and his second with the Springfield Cardinals.

ABOUT HUNTER BROADBENT

The 2025 season marks Hunter Broadbent's first in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and his second in affiliated baseball. He spent the 2024 season working for the New York Mets in a similar role with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Broadbent is a 2023 graduate of the University of Connecticut where he worked with the university's baseball program as a Director of Baseball Development and Analytics.

The Springfield Cardinals open the 2025 Season at Hammons Field on Friday, April 4 against the Wichita Wind Surge. RED Access Memberships and group experiences are available now online, by phone or email. For details, visit SpringfieldCardinals.com, call (417) 863-0395 or email info@springfieldcardinals.com.

