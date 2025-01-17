Calallen's Chase Lynch Earns 2025 Matt Beveridge Award

January 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Chase Lynch of Calallen High School is the 17th recipient of the Matt Beveridge Award, given annually to a high school baseball senior student-athlete who exemplifies character, courage, leadership, and spirit.

In addition to being recognized Thursday, January 23 at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, Lynch will receive a $1,000 scholarship upon graduation.

Lynch, who sent Calallen to the state tournament with a walk-off base hit in the regional final last summer, is a four-year baseball letterwinner for the Wildcats. Active in Interact Club and Junior Achievement, the two-time academic all-district selection owns a 5.07 GPA. Lynch, a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, has secured an academic scholarship to play at McMurry University.

"Chase is consistently the first one to arrive and the last to leave, setting the tone for everyone around him," Calallen co-head coach Joe Luis Lopez said. "His presence alone raises the level of play for his teammates, even without him needing to say a word."

Lynch donates his time to youth baseball programs and has been a four-year participant in both the Driscoll Children's Hospital Toy Drive and Meet the Wildcats Baseball Camps.

The Matt Beveridge Award was established in 2009 to honor the life and legacy of one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved and respected high school athletes. Following his junior year, Matt was diagnosed with cancer. Through two years of treatment, Matt showed tremendous courage battling the disease, inspiring everyone around him.

Previous Matt Beveridge Award Winners: Jose "JJ" Falcon; Santa Gertrudis, 2024; Kiernan Cruger, Ray, 2023; Kaden Kolle, Victoria East, 2022; Jordan Gonzalez, Premont, 2021; Christian Lardis, Veterans Memorial, 2020; Ryan Stark, Gregory-Portland, 2019; Noah Rodriguez, Victoria West, 2018; Jared Cruz, Miller, 2017; Cooper Wildman, Banquete, 2016; Robert Morin, Karnes City, 2015; Tim Rogers, Gregory-Portland, 2014; Rivers Ewing, Flour Bluff, 2013; Alan Scott, Bishop, 2012; Ervin Polasek, Gregory-Portland, 2011; Dalton Conway, Rockport-Fulton, Cole Dombroski, Flour Bluff, 2009

