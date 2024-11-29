Connor Kearnan Starts the Season with a Hatty!

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Connor Kearnan led the Ottawa Black Bears with three goals and two assists in an 11-5 win over Toronto, to open the 2024-25 season.

