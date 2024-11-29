Game Day Preview - Warriors at Mammoth

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors







WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the only meeting between Vancouver and Colorado this season.

- The Warriors have a 33-33 all-time record against the Mammoth franchise, including a 13-21 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Adam Charalambides led Vancouver in assists in 2023.24 (61) and was second in scoring with 98 points (37-61-98). Charalambides also had 12 points (4-8-12) in two games against Colorado in 2023.24.

- Ryan Martel led the Warriors in game-winning goals in 2023.24 (3) and set career-highs in goals (34), assists (39), and points (73).

- Ryan Dilks led the NLL in caused turnovers in 2023.24 with 48, adding 102 loose balls and 14 blocked shots en route to being named the NLL Defensive Player of the Year.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal led the Warriors in scoring in 2023.24 (49-55-104) and tied for the team lead in points against Colorado last season with 12 (5-7-12) in two games against the Mammoth.

PLAYER TO WATCH - COLORADO

Eli McLaughlin

- McLaughlin led the Mammoth in points last season with 93 (43-50-93) and had 14 points (7-7-14) across two games versus the Warriors.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Dec. 13 vs Rochester Knighthawks

- Dec. 28 at Calgary Roughnecks

- Jan. 10 vs San Diego Seals

