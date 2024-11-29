Albany FireWolves Announce Three-Year Partnership with Best Fitness

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a three-year partnership with Best Fitness as an official sponsor.

"The Albany FireWolves are thankful to Eric Taylor and his team at Best Fitness for their support this season," said Phil Bardsley, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Albany FireWolves. "This partnership will give our team the competitive edge needed to make it back to the NLL Finals."

Best Fitness has locations in Albany, Fuller, and Schenectady to provide the Capital Region with a great fitness experience. This partnership will give FireWolves players and staff the competitive edge they need to stay fit and promote physical wellbeing to our community.

Best Fitness will be the official sponsor of the Flex Cam during all FireWolves home games at MVP Arena.

The FireWolves will open the 2024-25 NLL season this Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena as they begin their journey toward the NLL Championship.

