Mammoth Comeback Propels Colorado to Victory

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors battle the Colorado Mammoth

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors battle the Colorado Mammoth(Vancouver Warriors)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth scored eight unanswered goals, erasing a five goal Warriors lead, and propelling the home side to a 11-7 victory before 10245 rambunctious fans in the Mile High City.

Vancouver had led throughout the first three quarters of the game but were outscored 10-1 in the second half and 6-0 in the final fifteen minutes to see Colorado secure the opening night win.

Colorado storming back dampened the start of the season for second-year player Owen Grant. Grant scored three times, twice while shorthanded, collected a team-high eleven loose balls and blocked four shots in the loss. Also scoring for Vancouver were Keegan Bal with two, Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 0-1 and will now hit a bye week before opening their home schedule against the Rochester Knighthawks on Friday December 13th, game time is at 7 PM. For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com for all the details.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.