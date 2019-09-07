Connell Cranks out Win for Voyagers

Idaho Falls, ID - Finishing up his second year in the Pioneer League, Voyager outfielder Bryan Connell put pain in the hearts of Chukars fans on a cool and crisp night at Melaleuca Field. Connell put a charge into two home runs while driving home three as Great Falls snapped the Chukars' win streak at three games, winning by a 4-1 final.

The Chukars got rolling in the first inning thanks to a two out rally. Travis Jones walked with two outs, and Juan Carlos Negret then reached on an infield single. Isaiah Henry stepped in next and singled to center, plating Jones.

However, Great Falls struck back in the second for a pair, as Connell drove home the tying run with a double, and the go ahead run scored on a wild pitch. Those runs though were the only runs that Idaho Falls starter Cole Watts allowed, as he went a season high six innings, walking just one and striking out seven.

The Voyagers added on key insurance runs thanks to solo shots from Connell in the seventh and ninth innings. Four of Connell's six home runs in 2019 have come against Chukar pitching.

Idaho Falls had plenty of chances to tie the game, but left on a combined ten runners in the contest. Kaleb Roper picked up the win for Great Falls, striking out five in two innings.

The Chukars finish up their regular season against Great Falls on Saturday, with a 7:15 PM first pitch scheduled. Limited tickets are available by visiting ifchukars.com.

