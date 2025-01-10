Connecticut Sun Welcomes Roneeka Hodges as Assistant Coach

January 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Roneeka Hodges as the organization's newest assistant coach. Hodges joins Head Coach Rachid Meziane on the sideline for the 2025 season.

"I'm excited to begin this new journey with Coach Meziane and the Sun organization," said Hodges. "I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game and experiences as we continue to grow a winning culture. I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to continued success."

Hodges brings a wealth of basketball knowledge to Connecticut, most recently serving as an assistant coach for the New York Liberty from 2022-2024. She helped guide the Liberty to the organization's first WNBA Championship in 2024, as well as back-to-back 30+ win regular seasons in 2023 and 2024. Prior to the Liberty, Hodges coached collegiately as an assistant with Colgate University (2021-2022) and Old Dominion University (2020-2021). She also served as a special advisor to the LSU women's basketball program during the 2019-20 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Roneeka to our coaching staff. Her experience as both a coach and player at the highest level in our league and overseas brings a unique perspective and skill set to our organization," remarked Connecticut Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. "Combined with her passion for developing talent, her experience makes her an invaluable addition to our coaching staff. Roneeka brings a strong work ethic, a deep understanding of the game, and championship experience which will contribute greatly to maintaining a winning culture. We are confident that she will make a significant impact on our organization and players."

Hodges, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, joins the Sun sideline with 11 years of WNBA playing experience. She was selected 15th overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Houston Comets where she spent four seasons before being picked up by the Minnesota Lynx in the dispersal draft prior to the 2009 season. Hodges amassed 327 career-games in the WNBA (regular and postseason), also making stops with the San Antonio Silver Stars (2010-11), Indiana Fever (2012), Tulsa Shock (2012-14) and the Atlanta Dream (2015). She also enjoyed a successful collegiate career with LSU (2000-03) and Florida State (2004-05), earning first team All-ACC and Kodak Region II All-American honors during her senior campaign.

"Having an experienced former player like Roneeka on staff will be a great asset to the Sun," commented Meziane. "She brings passion for the game, a winning spirit, and an understanding of what it takes to be a great coach. I'm looking forward to working alongside her in Connecticut and continuing to grow together."

Hodges and the Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 10, 2025

Connecticut Sun Welcomes Roneeka Hodges as Assistant Coach - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.