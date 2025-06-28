Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2025
June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Final score from Seattle:
The Seattle Storm get contributions across the board and defeat the Connecticut Sun 97-81
5 players scored in double-figures while Skylar Diggins led with 24 PTS.
