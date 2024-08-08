Connecticut Sun Partner with Lux Bond & Green Jewelers

August 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun officially announced its partnership with Lux Bond & Green Jewelers for the 2024 season, as the Official Jeweler of the Connecticut Sun.

Lux Bond & Green Jewelers, with a proud 126-year family legacy, has always supported the community and fostered teamwork. Our new partnership with the Connecticut Sun, a leader in professional sports, perfectly aligns with our values. This collaboration celebrates women who love jewelry, working together to achieve greatness, and excitement while supporting the New England community. - John Green, President & CEO

One aspect of the partnership, Lux Bond & Green will be aligning their beautiful jewelry collections alongside the Sun's DRIP Walk content series, done before each game with the intent of highlighting the intersection between beauty, fashion and culture within professional sports. Connecticut Sun players will be outfitted in Lux Bond & Green jewels to complement their outfits and show off their personal style.

"Having partners like Lux Bond & Green Jewelers that recognize our players as more than one-dimensional athletes and encourage the room that the WNBA has created within the lifestyle, fashion and culture spaces is really important when thinking about how to move our organization and league forward. Having the opportunity to align with a company that shares our values of quality and integrity is just the cherry on top." - Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager

