Connecticut Sun Announces New Partnership with East Coast Metal Roofing

March 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced a new partnership with East Coast Metal Roofing, naming the New England-based company as its Official Metal Roofing Partner for the 2025 season. This exciting collaboration strengthens the connection between two organizations that share a deep commitment to the New England community, youth, and family values.

"At East Coast Metal Roofing, we're thrilled to partner with the Connecticut Sun as their Official Metal Roofing Partner for the 2025 season," remarked Paul Lechiara, Owner of East Coast Metal Roofing. As a company built on quality, community, and family values, we see a perfect alignment with the Sun's dedication to making a positive impact both on and off the court. This partnership allows us to connect with passionate fans, support meaningful community initiatives, and bring even more energy to game days. We can't wait to engage with Sun Nation and be part of something truly special this season."

East Coast Metal Roofing's deep New England roots and commitment to quality, family, and community make them the perfect partner for the Connecticut Sun. Both organizations share a passion for supporting youth and families and a drive to empower communities through their donation dollars and in-person volunteerism. To reflect that commitment, East Coast Metal Roofing will activate a variety of fan engagement and community-focused initiatives that bring the excitement of Sun basketball to life. From high-energy moments in the arena to impactful charitable contributions, East Coast Metal Roofing is committed to enhancing the Connecticut Sun's fan experience and supporting the community.

As part of the partnership, East Coast Metal Roofing will sponsor the "Raise the Roof" Cam and the Noise Meter at all Connecticut Sun home games. These fun and interactive segments will encourage fans to bring the energy and elevate the game-day experience with excitement and passion, helping to create an unforgettable atmosphere at Mohegan Sun Arena. East Coast Metal Roofing will bring the fun onto the court. Fans will have the chance to take part in the "Build a House" On-Court Contest, where two groups will race to build a house the fastest in a unique and thrilling competition that combines speed, skill, and teamwork. This fun activation will further foster community spirit and excitement at Sun games.

Additionally, in alignment with its dedication to giving back, East Coast Metal Roofing will participate in the Connecticut Sun's Game-Action Give Backs program, sponsoring the "Swats for Tots" initiative. For every block made during a Connecticut Sun game during the regular season, $20 will be donated to purchase toys for children in need. This program will culminate in a toy donation drive in December, providing much-needed gifts for kids across the region.

"We are beyond excited to welcome East Coast Metal Roofing to the Connecticut Sun family as our Official Metal Roofing Partner for the 2025 season," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "Their New England roots, commitment to community, and passion for youth and family align perfectly with our team's values. We look forward to bringing energy, excitement, and positive impact to our fans and the community together this season."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.