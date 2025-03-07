Atlanta Dream Signs Ashley Joens to Training Camp Contract

March 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has signed guard/forward Ashley Joens to a training camp contract, the organization announced today.

Joens, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward from Iowa City, Iowa, completed a stellar collegiate career at Iowa State University, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer with 3,060 points-ranking ninth in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. She also holds school records in rebounds (1,391), field goals made (988), three-pointers made (344), and free throws made (740). Joens was a three-time recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, honoring the nation's top small forward, and was named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023.

Following her collegiate success, Joens was selected 19th overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. During the 2023 WNBA season, she had stints with the Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury, appearing in 19 games. Currently, Joens is competing overseas with Athinaikos AS Vurona in the Greek Women's Basketball League, averaging 16.2 points per game.

"Ashley is a talented scorer and consistent shooter," said Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "Her versatility and competitiveness will be valuable as we head into training camp."

Training camp for the Atlanta Dream begins in April. Atlanta will tip off the 2025 regular season on Friday, May 16, against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena Washington, D.C., at 7:30 p.m. ET.

