Coney Island Franks Spoiled by 'Birds

July 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release

CONEY ISLAND, NY - With a four spot in the 10th, the Aberdeen IronBirds prevailed against the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, with a 6-2 victory in the series opener Thursday evening at MCU Park.

W: Emond (1-0)

L: Metoyer (1-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Aberdeen scored four times in the 10th on just one hit, plating two of the four on wild pitches from Brian Metoyer to take a 6-2 lead. The Cyclones lead the league with 29 wild pitches.

Brooklyn's Joe Genord doubled in a pair of runs in the ninth, tying the game at 2-2 against Malachi Emond. Genord has a league-leading 17 RBIs.

Aberdeen's Leonardo Rodriguez struck out a career-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings. The 6-7 righthander allowed three hits and one walk, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Joe Genord: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, HBP

Branden Fryman: 2-3, BB, SB

Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, 2B, R

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn dropped to 11-8 all-time on Independence Day. The Cyclones are now 3-1 in extra innings.

The Cyclones struck out 10 times against a starting pitcher for the first time this season.

Yoel Romero extended his hitting streak to seven games with a bunt base hit in the second inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds - Friday, 7 p.m.

MCU Park -Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Conroy (1-2, 2.84 ERA)

Video: Facebook.com/brookyncyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

