Coney Island Franks Spoiled by 'Birds
July 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - With a four spot in the 10th, the Aberdeen IronBirds prevailed against the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, with a 6-2 victory in the series opener Thursday evening at MCU Park.
W: Emond (1-0)
L: Metoyer (1-1)
BIG MOMENTS
Aberdeen scored four times in the 10th on just one hit, plating two of the four on wild pitches from Brian Metoyer to take a 6-2 lead. The Cyclones lead the league with 29 wild pitches.
Brooklyn's Joe Genord doubled in a pair of runs in the ninth, tying the game at 2-2 against Malachi Emond. Genord has a league-leading 17 RBIs.
Aberdeen's Leonardo Rodriguez struck out a career-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings. The 6-7 righthander allowed three hits and one walk, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Genord: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, HBP
Branden Fryman: 2-3, BB, SB
Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, 2B, R
NEWS & NOTES
Brooklyn dropped to 11-8 all-time on Independence Day. The Cyclones are now 3-1 in extra innings.
The Cyclones struck out 10 times against a starting pitcher for the first time this season.
Yoel Romero extended his hitting streak to seven games with a bunt base hit in the second inning.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds - Friday, 7 p.m.
MCU Park -Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Conroy (1-2, 2.84 ERA)
Video: Facebook.com/brookyncyclones
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets
