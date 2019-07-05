Spinners Ride Strong Performance by Sanchez to Victory

LOWELL, MA - A day removed of a walk-off, two-run home run by Marino Campana, the Lowell Spinners (15-4), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, were looking for their sixth win in a row and they got the victory by a final score of 6-3 at LeLacheur Park on Friday night over the Staten Island Yankees (11-9), affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Ryan Zeferjahn, once again, played the opener-role going two innings this time. He did not allow a run to score but allowed two hits and struck out three.

Kelvin Sanchez got the win out of the bullpen, allowing one run on one hit over four innings of work. Sanchez also struck out eight and walked three.

After the first two innings went scoreless, Oswald Peraza up the Yankees on the board first with a solo home run that clanked off the video board in left field. From that point until the top of the eighth inning the Spinners dominated the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the fourth, with two outs Elih Marrero singled to left field. And four pitches later, Nick Northcut doubled to left-center, tying the score at one run apiece. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gilberto Jimenez reached on an error by Yankees second baseman Ezequiel Duran, scoring Jonathan Diaz from second and sending Alex Erro to third, making 2-1 Lowell.

Joe Davis followed with a bloop single to right field, scoring Erro from third and sending Jimenez to second base.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Spinners kept it going when Marrero doubled down the right field line, scoring Jimenez from second and Antoni Flores from third base making it 5-1. After Northcut followed with a strikeout, Wil Dalton singled to third base, scoring Davis from third base and giving the Spinners a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Yankees scored twice in the eight before Brendan Nail shut them down in the ninth inning, allowing one base runner to reach via a walk, picking up his fourth save in the process.

The Spinners are back in action on Saturday night, when they conclude the series against the Yankees on Jared Carabbis Bobblehead/Barstool Night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

