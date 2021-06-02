Condors Sign Adam Cracknell to AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed Adam Cracknell to a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract for the 2021-22 season. Cracknell, 35, enters his 16th professional season in the fall with over 900 professional games played worldwide.

From Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Cracknell was third on the Condors in scoring during the the regular season with 30 points (11g-19a) in 39 games. He led the entire Pacific Division in playoff scoring with 10 points (3g-7a) in six games, including an overtime game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals. In 569 AHL games, he has registered 339 points (155g-184a).

Cracknell's career also includes parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) with seven organizations, including the Edmonton Oilers in 2015-16. In the NHL, he played 210 games and amassed 43 points (21g-22a). Twice he went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

