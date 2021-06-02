Anaheim Ducks to Select Third Overall at 2021 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks drew the third overall selection for the 2021 NHL Draft as part of tonight's 2021 NHL Draft Lottery held in Secaucus N.J. This will be the highest selection for Anaheim in 16 years, since selecting Bobby Ryan No. 2 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. The results of the Draft Lottery were revealed live by NBCSN during a 30-minute show this evening at the NHL Network studio. The Ducks came out of a field of 16 clubs vying for the No. 1 overall pick.

"It is obviously disappointing for us and our fans to not remain in the top two of this draft, but we still have the opportunity to make a top-five selection for the first time in 16 years," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray. "The top part of the draft has some outstanding talent, and we will look to add to the exciting young prospects in our organization for years to come."

The top ranked prospects by NHL Central Scouting include defenseman Owen Power (Michigan, NCAA), center Mason McTavish (Peterborough, OHL), center Kent Johnson (Michigan, NCAA), defenseman Luke Hughes (USNTDP), right wing Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, WHL), center Matthew Beniers (Michigan, NCAA), defenseman Brandt Clarke (Barrie, OHL), left wing William Eklund (Djurgarden, Sweden) and defenseman Simon Edvinsson (Frolunda, Sweden).

Anaheim owns seven picks in the 2021 NHL Draft, which will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, July 23, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, July 24. The Ducks had multiple first-round picks the previous two drafts, following last year's selections of Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall) and Jacob Perreault (27th overall), in addition to 2019 selections Trevor Zegras (ninth overall) and Brayden Tracey (29th overall).

