Ryan Murphy Wins Eddie Shore Award

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, June 2, that Silver Knights captain Ryan Murphy has won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's outstanding defenseman for the 2020-21 season, as voted by coaches, players, and media members in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

This is Murphy's second major end-of-year award, having been named to the Pacific Division All-Star Team last week.

Murphy, 28, appeared in 37 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points. He led all AHLers with 13 power play assists and ranked tied for second with 14 power play points. Murphy's 78 shots on goal were tied for the most among all AHL blue-liners.

The Aurora, Ontario native had three separate points streaks of four games or more this season, including a six-game points streak from April 2 to April 15. He finished the season with the second-best points total of his AHL career, and his .73 points per game pace was his third-best mark in the AHL.

Playing in his eighth AHL season, the 5-foot-11 defenseman began the season as an assistant captain after signing an AHL contract with the Silver Knights on August 14. He was promoted to captain late in the season after Patrick Brown was recalled by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Selected 12th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2011 NHL Draft, Murphy was an AHL All-Star in 2014-15 with the Charlotte Checkers. Murphy has appeared in 232 career AHL games with Charlotte, Binghamton, Iowa, and Henderson, totaling 22 goals and 146 points. He has collected eight goals and 43 points in 175 career NHL games with Carolina, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

