Concessionaire Now Hiring for 2021 Season
March 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Spectra Food Services & Hospitality, exclusive concessionaire of the Albuquerque Isotopes, is now hiring for the 2021 season. Over 100 jobs will be available covering a wide range of event-day, part-time, seasonal positions at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
"Spectra is very excited to be able to offer over one hundred jobs back to the Albuquerque community," said Spectra General Manager Boris Revilla. "We are looking forward to our continued partnership with the Isotopes and welcoming back returning and new workers to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park in 2021."
Interested applicants can submit their resumes to Boris Revilla at info@abqisotopes.com or mail resumes and applications to:
Spectra Food Services & Hospitality
Attn: Boris Revilla
1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
The interview process will be done virtually via video interviews. All of the information, including downloadable applications will be available on the Isotopes social media platforms (@abqtopes).
Available positions include:
Banquet attendants
Bartenders
Cashiers
Concession workers
Cooks
Dishwashers
Supervisors
Warehouse workers
