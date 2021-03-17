Baseball Legends Present First Ever Ripken Baseball Tournament in Texas

BALTIMORE, Maryland - History is set to be made this summer when the combination of Hall of Famers, youth baseball and family entertainment join in Round Rock for the Legends Showdown, an inaugural event and one-of-a-kind baseball experience for ages 9U - 14U. Ripken Baseball, owners and operators of The Ripken Experience, state-of-the-art facilities in multiple states known for delivering big-league experiences, is joining Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, also known as a premier sports and entertainment operator and ownership group, this summer for a tournament experience featuring appearances by the legends themselves, Nolan Ryan, Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken.

The Ripkens and Ryans are both known for their commitment to maintaining the values and experiences gained from playing the game and sharing it with today's youth while making sure there's a whole lot of fun along the way. This family-focused baseball experience will be the first time these two baseball families have paired together to host an event of its kind. The Legends Showdown will be held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock from July 11-16, 2021.

Cal Ripken, Jr., baseball's Iron Man, Hall of Famer and best known for his incredible streak of 2,632 consecutive games played and brother Bill Ripken, 12-year major league player, helped make history with the Baltimore Orioles as the only time that a father (Cal Ripken, Sr.) managed two of his sons in the big leagues at the same time, helping cement the Ripkens as one of the great baseball families in the game's rich history. After retiring, Cal & Bill created Ripken Baseball with hopes of giving back to the youth of the game in new and exciting ways.

"We're excited to welcome the Ripkens to Round Rock," Nolan Ryan said. "We've known Cal and Bill for a number of years and know how much they appreciate the game of baseball. We look forward to working with them and their staff on what should be an incredible week for these young ballplayers and their families."

Nolan Ryan, Hall of Famer and record-setting pitcher, carried his love of the game post-retirement into business interests, also focused on continuing the growth of baseball as principal owner of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, ownership group for the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Partnering alongside his son Reid, the Ryans have worked to become another baseball family influencing the game and next generation in new and impactful ways.

"Seeing what the Ryans have done in Texas, it was easy to notice the similarities in our desire to help grow the game and develop innovative programming and experiences for athletes and families while doing it the right way, The Ripken Way," Cal Ripken, Jr. said. "We are thankful for the Ryans' hospitality in what we anticipate being just the beginning of bringing Ripken Baseball to Texas."

Participants of the Legends Showdown will enjoy an unforgettable week of baseball featuring opening ceremonies, skills competitions and appearances by Nolan, Cal and Bill. The event will conclude with bracket play and championships, with teams vying for the inaugural trophy and an unforgettable night under the lights at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express.

"Champion Fields at Old Settlers Park is the ideal setting for this type of high-level competitive baseball tournament," Mayor of Round Rock Craig Morgan said. "Hosting the first Legends Showdown is a great opportunity for Round Rock to showcase our beautiful fields and welcome teams from all over the country and their families to the Sports Capital of Texas. Let's play ball!"

