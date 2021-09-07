Comets Sign Forward Patrick McGrath to AHL Contract

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon announced today that the club signed forward Patrick McGrath to a one-way American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

McGrath, 28, hails from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, played for both the Rochester Americans (AHL) and the Indy Fuel (ECHL) last season. McGrath, 5-foot-11, 201-pounds, has played in 106 AHL games in his career amassing four goals and five assists for nine points along with 373 penalty minutes. In 162 games over five seasons in the ECHL, he scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 points while compiling 645 penalty minutes.

The Comets open the 2021-2022 season at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on October 17th. The game will mark the anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural game 34 years ago.

