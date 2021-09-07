Admirals Sign Gahagen to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gahagen joins the Admirals after splitting time last season with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL). In Utah he posted a 10-4-1 record with a 2.04 goals against average and a 0.929 save percentage in 17 appearances. With the Eagles he played in three contests, going 2-0 with a 2.09 GAA and stopping 77 of 82 shots he faced. The Buffalo, NY native has played 10 career games in the AHL, registering a 5-3 mark and 3.37 GAA with Colorado, Toronto, and San Jose.

An Army graduate, Gahagen played four seasons at West Point accumulating a 41-49-16 record with a .926 save %, a 2.40 GAA and 10 shutouts. During his senior season he named the Second All-American Team after posting a 18-13-4 record, a 2.00 GAA, five shutouts, and a .934 save %, good for second best in the NCAA.

Gahagen and the Admirals will return to Panther Arena ice for the first time in 584 days when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm at Panther Arena.

