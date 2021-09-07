Admirals Individual Tickets on Sale Now

September 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that individual game tickets for the 2021-22 regular season are now on sale to the general public.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.

Ticket prices are offered in five different pricing sections, starting as low as $16. For the first time this season, the Admirals will employ a dynamic pricing structure, based on game date and availability. Groups of 10 or more people, receive a discount off the regular price of the tickets, in addition to many other benefits. For more information on group sales, fans can call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or.

The Admirals still have a number of outstanding season tickets packages still available for the upcoming season, starting at just $144. For more information, or to purchase season tickets, fans can call the Admirals office or.

The Ads will return to Panther Arena ice for the first time in 584 days when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm at Panther Arena.

A complete list of the team's promotions and entertainment, including the popular Admirals concert series and bobblehead giveaways, will be announced soon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.