Comets Re-Sign Engaras

June 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has re-signed center, Filip Engaras, to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Engaras, 25, hails from Stockholm, Sweden. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound, centerman was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Spending four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, Engaras turned pro with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL during the 2021-22 season. Engaras will enter his third season with the Comets. He skated in 53 games during the 2023-24 campaign totaling six goals and six assists for 12 points in 53 games.

