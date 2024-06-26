American Hockey League Hosting 2024 Team Business Meetings this Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live this week, with more than 300 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago in Rosemont, Ill.

Front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League are gathering to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Gordon, General Manager, Northwestern Sports Properties; Bill Guertin, Chief Learning Officer for ISBI 360; Ryan Picou, Vice President for General Sports Worldwide; Kim Hoefert, Senior Manager, Group Sales for the Chicago Bulls; Alex Compton, Integrated Marketing Manager for the Chicago Bulls; Heath Bechler, Executive Director of The Foundry; Tyler Newsome, Senior Account Executive for Victory Live; and Tyler Frattura, Vice President of Partner Success at FEVO.

In addition, some 40 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation presented by SponsorCX.

To close the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings, the league will be hosting the 2024 AHL Career Fair on Friday in partnership with TeamWork Online.

OvationVOS, Hibu, Mustang Products and WolfCycle are hospitality partners of the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

