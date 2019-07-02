Comeback Thwarted, Quakes Take Game One

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - In game one of the three-game set, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (46-34, 5-7) topped the Lake Elsinore Storm (42-38, 7-5) by a final score of 7-5.

Putting Saturday and Sunday's tough losses in the rearview mirror, Rancho received solid pitching from Michael Grove and Wills Montgomerie, while Jeren Kendall and Marcus Chiu both left the yard.

The Quakes wasted no time getting on the board, pushing across three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a Kendall (9th) two-run bomb off of Osvaldo Hernandez.

The Storm responded with two runs in the top of the second off of Grove, who eventually tied his season-high with four innings of work.

Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh, with the game at another one-run Rancho lead of 5-4, Chiu (10th) took long-reliever Caleb Boushley deep to center for a two-run homer. The drive made it a 7-4 tally in favor of the Quakes, and proved to be the game-winner.

Lake Elsinore battled back with a single run in the top of the ninth, only to see their hottest hitter in Eguy Rosario strike out to Montgomerie with the bases loaded.

Montgomerie (6-2) with the pivotal punchout earned his sixth win of the season, working five innings, with three runs (one earned) and six Ks.

Hernandez (0-1), in his Cal League debut, shouldered the loss in his three innings of three-run ball.

As Rancho seeks back-to-back wins on Tuesday, they'll send RHP Josiah Gray (5-0) to the mound. To complete the marquee pitching matchup, the Storm will give LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-1) the ball.

Rancho is home until Wednesday, when they will cap off the home stand with a firework spectacular on July 3rd, presented by Ontario International Airport. The Independence Day prelude is nearly SOLD OUT, so get you tickets NOW by visiting rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

