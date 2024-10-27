Comeback Fuels Saints' Win Over U17s

October 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (8-3-0-0, 16 pts) scored twice in the third period in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the USA NTDP U17 (1-5-0-0, 2 pts) on Saturday night.

After allowing a goal 5:19 into the third to fall behind 2-1, the Saints wasted no time responding with Charlie Arend's first goal of the season just 41 seconds later. Arend wristed a shot off the post and in after Luke Malboeuf and Matthew Desiderio found him in the neutral zone.

The game remained 2-2 until Heikki Ruohonen fed Michael Barron in the slot to tap home his team-leading sixth goal of the season with 2:27 remaining in the third. Kristian Kostadinski earned an assist as well and the Saints took the lead late.

Despite multiple chances with the goalie pulled, USA could not tie the game and Liam Beerman made some crucial stops late. Overall, Beerman made 20 saves in his third win of the season for Dubuque.

The Saints' penalty kill continued to dominate, stopping all four chances for the second-straight night. The kill is now 35-37 this season and has the best rate in the league at 94.6%.

Dubuque opened the scoring on Saturday 2:15 into the second period with Dryden Allen's first-career USHL goal on a setup from Teddy Merrill and Ritter Coombs. USA tied the game just under six minutes later to send the game tied into the third.

The Fighting Saints earned their third-straight win with the comeback in the third period on Saturday as they head into a three-game week against Western Conference opponents.

