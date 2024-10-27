Stampede Shut out Lancers

October 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Stampede shut out the Omaha Lancers 5-0 in a Sunday face-off at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 16-year-old Alexei Vlasov continued to make a mark while fellow forward John McNelis tallied his seventh goal of the season. Goaltender Ryan Manzella made a back-to-back start for his shutout performance.

The Stampede came out hot after having to come back in last night's game. Alex Vlasov opened the scoring with his third goal in two games. The goal came only 26 seconds into the game and was assisted by Gennadi Chaly and Javon Moore. The Herd added to their lead at 5:52, of the first, when John McNelis found the back of a wide-open net after Jake Merens unselfishly passed it. Both teams served two minutes in the penalty box, but nothing came of it. The Stampede lead the Lancers in shots-on-goal 13-7 in the period.

The Herd's momentum kept going in the second period. The period got off to a heated start when Omaha's David Deputy dropped the gloves. Deputy was given a game misconduct while Stampede defenseman Filip Nordberg served 15 minutes in the penalty box. Sioux Falls came out of the scrum with a power play, but their struggles on the power play continued and the group was unable to convert. After the expiration of the penalty, the stampede added to their lead with a give-and-go play by Miroslav Satan and Noah Urness. Satan tallied the team's third goal of the night and his second of the season. The Herd ended the period with several grade-A chances but did not find the back of the net, again. Again, the Stampede led the Lancers in shots-on-goal 10-8.

The Stampede sealed their victory over the Lancer with two goals in the third period. In the same play, the Stampede scored their fourth goal of the game, and the Omaha Lancers were handed their second game misconduct of the night. Forward Sam Spehar sent a pass towards Noah Urness but was kneed in the process. Urness took the puck and found the back of the net. The game then went to 4--4 hockey after defenseman Matthew Grimes was given four minutes for high-sticking. Omaha would get another penalty during the major to send the game to 5-3 hockey. Both teams were back at full strength when forward Alexei Vlasov scored his fourth goal in just two games. The goal would mark a 5-0 shutout win for the Stampede.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella earned a shutout in just his second start this season. The Eagan, M.N. native made 18 saves to earn his third win of the year. He now holds a .917 save percentage for the season.

The Stampede travel to Waterloo, I.A., next week Friday to face off against the Blackhawks. The following weekend the group will head to Kearney, N.E., to take on the Storm for the second series of the season. On Saturday, November 9th, the Stampede will host their first watch party of the season at both Buffalo Wild Wings locations. Stay tuned to the Stampede's social media pages for more details. The Herd is back at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Tuesday, November 12th, and on Saturday, November 16th, the organization will host their annual Military Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a camo hat thanks to Royal River Hotel and Casino. Tickets for both games are available by stopping by the Stampede office located at 1111 N. Lake Ave or by calling the office at 605.275.4625.

