Come Celebrate a New Season at Our Free Fan Fest

March 29, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release


The first pitch of the 2023 season is next week and we want you to help us kick off a new year of baseball at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium!

This FREE community event courtesy of our friends at Avista and 103.5 The Game includes a Home Run Derby and your first chance to meet the 2023 team. Get to the ballpark early for a special autograph session and don't forget to snag a 2023 Player Poster proudly presented by the Pizza Factory.

Concessions will be available for purchase and fans can browse the Spokane Indians Team Store and stock up for another fun-filled season at the ballpark.

The Spokane Indians open the 2023 season against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available now.

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season (11 games) or Half-Season Ticket Plans (33 games) offer up to 42% savings on day-of-game tickets and offer STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

- Online Ticket Management

- Guaranteed Giveaway Items

- Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

- Access to the Champions Club

- Never Wasted Ticket Program

Are you looking for the perfect event for your company, church, school, or family outing? GROUP TICKETS (20+) offer the best prices at the ballpark - just $6 for Reserved Bench seats and $13 for Upper Box seats.

If your event is better suited for an exclusive space at Avista Stadium, a hospitality area is the way to go! Hospitality areas offer all-inclusive packages with food and beverage and some of the best views at the ballpark.

Please contact the Spokane Indians Groups Department at (509) 343-6886 or groups@spokaneindians.com to book your next outing.

