Columbus Fury Add Wilma Rivera in Free Agency

July 11, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -The Columbus Fury have signed setter Wilma Rivera as their latest move in free agency. Rivera, a Puerto Rico native, played at Penn State before transferring to Louisville where she had a decorated two seasons with the Cardinals. She is a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention honoree, two-time ACC Setter of the Year and a two-time first team All-ACC selection. After college she has had a decorated career playing professionally and with the Puerto Rican National Team.

I'm very grateful for another opportunity to continue my career and excited to get to know my team and everything about Columbus, said Rivera. I'm ready to take on this new challenge and compete with my teammates towards a common goal!

Rivera played with the Orlando Valkyries last season where she led the team with 722 assists. Since the end of the Pro Volleyball Federation season, Rivera has been playing for Puerto Rico where she was named the best server and the best setter of the NORCECA Final Four, leading her team to a gold medal finish. She also earned the best server award in the FIVB Challenger Cup this summer.

We are excited about Wilma signing with us, said Pérez. She brings great international experience after playing with the national team for the last six years. She is a fierce competitor and has one of the best serves in the league. For a position as important as setter, we are happy to have such talented players in Tori and Wilma. We expect great things from them this season.

