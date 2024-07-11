Valkyries Land Standout International Setter, Pornpun Guedpard

July 11, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Pornpun Guedpard has agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Guedpard, a setter, brings years of professional experience and is the captain of the Thailand National Team.

Currently ranked top 10 in the world in the setter position, she ranked as high as the world's top setter in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in 2022. Guedpard brings extensive club experience with her to the Valkyries and would be the only setter in the PVF currently setting in the VNL and Olympic Qualification rounds. She has been a star in international play dating back to 2011 and has won numerous tournaments and awards throughout her career.

"I am very happy and thankful to be part of this team," said Guedpard. "I will do my best this upcoming season."

"Pornpun is a monumental signing for the Valkyries," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "She is one of the top setters in the world and has competed against the best of the best. I'm excited to see what creativity she brings to our offense, and I know she will quickly become a fan favorite."

"I am thrilled with Amy and her coaching staff for all the hard work and relentless efforts to secure Pornpun on our roster," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "A player of this caliber playing abroad is hard to find and we are already a better team with this addition. I'm excited for our team and our fans who get to witness what she can do for us night in and night out. She will be fun to watch and will add some great personality to the gameday experience."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.