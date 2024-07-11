San Diego Mojo Signs Three-Time AVCA All-American Kayla Lund

July 11, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Kayla Lund for the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday. A three-time AVCA All-American, Lund is San Diego's eighth signee for the 2025 campaign.

"I'm very excited to be joining the San Diego Mojo. They had a strong inaugural season and I'm excited to join their resilient and winning culture," Lund said. "I'm looking forward to being coached by Tayyiba (Haneef-Park) and the entire staff and can't wait to get to work with the girls."

Lund arrives in San Diego with two years of professional experience, having spent the 2023-24 season with Changas de Naranjito in Puerto Rico's Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino after playing one season with Viteos NUC of the Swiss League.

"Kayla Lund is a solid all-around player and natural leader. She was part of a recruiting class that led Pittsburg to becoming one of the most dominant teams in the nation," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "I have had the opportunity to work with her on the collegiate national team and know how disciplined and determined she is to put in the work on and off the court to help an organization achieve its goals. I'm looking forward to her being a big part of how we build a positive culture in San Diego."

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Lund was a three-time All-American at Pittsburgh during her five seasons with the Panthers (2017-21), becoming the first player in program history to be earn AVCA First Team honors in 2021 after collecting second-team accolades in 2019 and 2020. She was twice named the ACC Player of the Year (2020-21), was a four-time All-ACC First Team honoree (2018-21) and selected to the conference's 2017 All-Freshman Team. In 2021, Lund guided Pitt to the first NCAA Final Four appearance by a women's team in school history. She closed out her collegiate career ranking second in program history in service aces (155), fourth in kills (1,676), fifth in attacks (4,024) and eight in digs (1,294).

Lund joins middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón and Lauren Harrison, opposite Oluoma Okaro, and libero Shara Venegas on the Mojo's 2025 roster.

Fans can place deposits now for 2025 Season Memberships for only $20 down at the team's website, sandiegomojovb.com. As an added bonus, every deposit will be entered in the Grand Prize drawing, where three (3) lucky winners will receive complimentary full-season tickets in our premium seating section for the entire 2025 season! For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Kayla Lund

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: July 14, 1999

Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.

Country: USA

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.