Columbus Fury Add Jill Gillen as First Free Agent Signing

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury open free agency with the addition of dynamic outside hitter, Jill Gillen, as their first signing for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Gillen was selected eighth in the inaugural PVF draft by the Omaha Supernovas before being traded to the Orlando Valkyries on draft day. She had an outstanding career at the University of Arkansas where she was a three-time All-SEC selection and a three-time All-AVCA South Region selection.

"I am so excited to join the Columbus Fury for the 2025 season," said Gillen. "The sports culture in Columbus is phenomenal and I can't wait to be a part of it. This team has a strong competitive spirit, an experienced coaching staff and unwavering fan support. These factors elevate the experience of playing volleyball in the U.S."

Gillen made an immediate impact with Orlando in 2024, appearing in 21 matches and 79 sets for the Valkyries. The rookie totaled 240 kills, a top-10 mark in the league, while adding 205 digs and 13 aces on the year.

"We are excited to have Jill sign with us," said coach Pérez. "She is an extreme competitor; she has proven that she can play at the top level of this league. We are excited about her competitive edge and what she can bring to our group. We are trying to build a team culture that she represents and we are lucky to have her."

