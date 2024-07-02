San Diego Mojo Re-Signs Kendra Dahlke for 2025 PVF Season

July 2, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has re-signed outside hitter Kendra Dahlke for the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Dahlke is San Diego's second signee for the 2025 season, joining middle blocker Ronika Stone.

"I am beyond excited to be coming back to play for the Mojo and to continue building something very special in San Diego with this team," Dahlke said. "2025 is going to be another huge year for volleyball and another special season for the Mojo to take care of some unfinished business. I hope the Mojo fans are as excited as me to be a part of it."

Dahlke appeared in 13 matches (eight starts) and 37 sets for San Diego in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, recording 96 kills, 84 digs, 12 blocks, three service aces and three assists.

"We are excited to bring San Diego native Kendra Dahlke back for a second year with Mojo," said San Diego head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "As a versatile player, Kendra played a huge role for us, serving at times as an opposite or an outside. Her role late in the season helped us with some essential victories that put us in championship contention. We are looking forward to her leadership and experience to make another championship run in 2025."

The Bonsall, Calif. native ranked fourth on the team in kills per set (2.59) and points per set (3.00), fifth in attacks (307), sixth in kills, digs and points (111) and seventh in blocks and digs per set (2.27). Dahlke tallied a pair of double-doubles last season, registering 17 kills and 11 digs against Omaha on April 2 and season highs of 23 kills and 15 digs at Orlando on April 14. The 23 kills at Orlando are the fifth-most in a match in franchise history, while her 65 attempts that day are the second-most and her 27 total points (23 kills, three blocks, one ace) are tied for fourth.

Fans can place deposits for 2025 Season Memberships at the team's website, sandiegomojovb.com. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 391-7739.

Player Details

Name: Kendra Dahlke

Pronunciation: dahl-KEE

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-0

Number: 3

Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1996

Hometown: Bonsall, Calif.

Country: USA

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.