Rise Sign Greek League MVP, 6-Foot-5 Opposite Hitter Sherridan Atkinson

July 2, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson with Panathinaikos

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Panathinaikos) Opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson with Panathinaikos(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Panathinaikos)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed six-year veteran opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson to a contract for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season.

The 6-foot-5 Atkinson, a native of Long Beach, California, had a dominant 2023-24 campaign, leading Panathinaikos to its third straight Greek A1 Etniki league championship. She had 18 kills and two blocks in the title match and was named the league's MVP. During the 2021-22 season, Atkinson won the French Ligue A and French Cup with Volero Le Cannet.

"My style of play is very physical, energetic and direct," Atkinson said. "On the court I'm loud and communicating constantly. I love to give and receive feedback from my teammates and coaches. So, the Rise fans can prepare for me to be louder than them 99.9% of the time. Most importantly, I'm someone who cares about my teammates as people, not just athletes. On almost every team I've played for, I've been blessed to maintain relationships with a few of them and continue to pour love and encouragement into them as they do the same with me."

Her professional journey also includes two stints in Turkey with Nilüfer Belediyespor in 2022-23 and 2019-20, as well as her debut season with Galatasaray in 2018-19. Atkinson returned to the United States to play with the Athletes Unlimited Pro League in 2021, finishing as the 23rd-ranked player with 113 kills and 85 digs in 37 sets played.

Atkinson started her college career at Long Beach State (2014-15) before transferring to Purdue (2016-2018). She only played in three matches and took a redshirt freshman season while at Long Beach State. Atkinson gained more playing time with the Boilermakers, seeing action in all 33 matches in her first season. She then had a breakout junior year to make the AVCA All-American Third Team and was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection. Atkinson followed that up with an AVCA All-American First Team selection her senior season and topped the conference with 546 kills for another unanimous All-Big Ten nod.

Atkinson had a college career-high 32 kills (.518), five digs, and two blocks in a five-set upset win over No. 4-ranked Penn State on Oct. 27, 2018. She ended her college career with 1,212 kills off a .295 hitting percentage, 343 digs, and 235 blocks in 102 matches played (379 sets).

At Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, Atkinson reached the CIF playoffs each of her three years on the varsity squad. She was recognized as one of PrepVolleyball.com's 2014 "Senior Aces" and one of Volleyball Magazine's top-30 underclassmen to watch. Atkinson also played with the Socal Juniors Volleyball Club.

"From the moment (Rise head coach) Cathy George and I spoke, it was clear we were like-minded in our goals for the season, as well as our personal approaches to volleyball and life in general," Atkinson said. "She and I are both determined, focused, and share a common belief that with the right pieces in play, our team can be unstoppable. On top of that, she was very sure about me and what she knows I can bring to a team, which is key to an athlete.

"To know that a coach has done their research on you speaks volumes. It speaks about her character, her love for the team, and an overall commitment to success that I just had to be a part of. Not to mention the amazing fans and community that the Rise displayed last season. I was able to catch a few games while I was overseas, and it was a beautiful sight to see sold-out matches with crowds that are knowledgeable about the game of volleyball."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.