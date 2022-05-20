Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes May 20 vs Myrtle Beach

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

RHP Matt Stil has been activated off the development list and placed on the Fireflies active roster.

LHP Noah Cameron has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

RHP Ben Kudrna has been promoted to the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

The Fireflies roster now stands at 30 with one player on the injured list.

Stil will wear jersey #18. Kudrna will wear jersey #29.

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm tonight at Segra Park. RHP Luinder Avila (3-3, 4.85 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and righty Tyler Schlaffer (0-3, 5.70 ERA) will toe the rubber for Myrtle Beach.

Tonight is the start of Copa De La Diversíon Weekend at Segra Park, presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds where the Columbia Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia and battle Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. The first 1,000 fans to walk through the gates at Segra Park will receive a mini soccer ball courtesy Southern Recipe Small Batch. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 6-5 LOSS: The Fireflies scored five unanswered runs to close out the game, but weren't able to take home the victory, falling 6-5 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies (11-25) made things interesting after they got to the bullpen. Luis Devers (W, 3-3) worked five scoreless before handing the ball off. The big rally came in the 8th. After Omar Florentino was plunked, Enrique Valdez laced a double down the left field line. Next Darryl Collins drew a walk to load the bases and set things up for the big boppers. Guillermo Quintana singled to score Columbia's second run before Carter Jensen ripped things open, punching a single up the middle to score a pair and draw Columbia within two. Next, Erick Peña skied a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-5 with four outs remaining for the Fireflies.

CLIPPING OUR WINGS: The Fireflies have not faired well against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season. Columbia has dropped eight of the first nine contests against their division rival and have lost the last six games by a score of 59-14. The stretch of five games includes a contest where Columbia was no-hit. Through the first 49 games in the two clubs' rivalry, which began in 2021, the Fireflies have won 12 contest against the Chicago Cubs affiliate.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGING: The Columbia Fireflies roster looks a lot different than it did at the start of the week. Columbia has added seven players to the roster since the start of the week. Today's moves included adding RHP Matt Stil back off the development list. Stil has an 0-1 record with a 5.79 ERA through two outings this season. In addition to that, LHP Noah Cameron has been promoted to Quad Cities after a sterling start to the season. Corresponding with that move, Columbia added Royals' 2021 second round pick Ben Kudrna to the roster. The 19-year-old is rated as the Royals' ninth-best prospect, according to MLB.com. He is slated to start tomorrow's game vs Myrtle Beach.

MR. BOUNCE BACK: Fireflies starter Luinder Avila has had more decisions than any other Fireflies pitcher this season. In his seven starts, he's maintained a 3-3 record. He's been particularly good when pitching after a Fireflies loss though. In that situation, Avila has a 3.67 ERA, allowing only 11 earned runs over 27 innings and he has fanned 24 hitters while walking only eight. On the other end, after a Fireflies win, Avila has a 16.88 ERA and has six strikeouts compared to six walks. Columbia needs him to snap their five game skid to the Pelicans and to end their four-game losing streak, which is tied for their longest skid of 2022.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

COPA DE LA DIVERSION: This weekend is Copa weekend at Segra Park presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The Columbia Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia and the Pelicans will become Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. This weekend is a part of the Fireflies Fun for All campaign and is meant to promote the local LatinX Community and the role that that community has in baseball.

