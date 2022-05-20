Wicklander Becomes Third RiverDogs Hurler to Receive Promotion in 2022

May 20, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Patrick Wicklander

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Patrick Wicklander(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Rays announced that pitcher Patrick Wicklander has been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. Wicklander becomes the third RiverDogs player to receive a promotion during the 2022 season.

The southpaw was one of the most consistent pitchers on the roster over the first six weeks of the season. He departs the Holy City with a 3-2 record and 2.96 earned run average in seven appearances. Wicklander began the season in a tandem with the previously promoted Logan Workman, before starting his last four outings. He is currently tied for fifth in the Carolina League with 45 strikeouts over 27.1 innings of work. Opponents were hitting .210 against him.

The Rays selected Wicklander in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He made five scoreless appearances with the FCL Rays during the 2021 season following the draft. He struck out 22 batters in 11.1 innings. Wicklander had not allowed a run as a professional until April 21 of this season.

The RiverDogs continue their push for the first half title in the Carolina League's South Division with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday night against the Augusta GreenJackets. The RiverDogs begin play one game behind the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for the top spot.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.