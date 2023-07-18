Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.18 at Mb

July 18, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Steven Zobac has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster * LHP Hunter Patteson has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Patteson will wear jersey #33.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

------------

FIREFLIES RALLY PAST KANNAPOLIS IN FINALE: The Fireflies offense came out to play, completing their second-largest home comeback of the year, scoring five unanswered after the third inning to beat Kannapolis 5-4 at Segra Park Sunday evening. Columbia scooted ahead in the seventh inning. Erick Pena reached on a two base error to start the frame off and came around to tie the game on a one out single from Jean Ramirez. Ramirez sprinted towards second on a hit and run where Daniel Vazquez laced a double down the left field line to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game 5-4. The Fireflies started their rally in the fourth inning. Jean Ramirez led the frame off with a single and then scored when Daniel Vazquez reached on a throwing error from third baseman Brooks Baldwin.

IT'S WALLY'S WORLD: Last night, Chase Wallace spun two scoreless frames with three punchouts to lower his season ERA to 2.25. It's part of Wallace's third season in Columbia. He had a 5.28 ERA in 46 innings in 2021 and a 3.00 ERA in six innings in 2022. This year he has worked 20 innings since joining the team May 11. He's been particularly good since the turn of the month as he has spun a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings across four outings in July.

PLASTERING PENA: Sunday, Fireflies center fielder Erick Pena hit his second homer of the month and his eighth homer of the season. Pena now has 17 homers in a Fireflies uniform, which is third all-time behind Dash Winningham and Juan Carlos Negret, who have 25 and 23, respectively. Negret is the only one of the three who did it all in one season.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 2.06 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

FACE-OFF: The Fireflies have played six games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season, all of which were at the start of May. The series was highlighted with Erick Pena's first two-homer game May 3 as the Fireflies took four of six at Segra Park. After the two teams parted ways, the Pelicans went on a tear and eventually became the Carolina League South Division First-Half Champions. If Columbia wins the South Division Second-Half Crown, this would be a playoff preview.

RETURN OF THE MAC:Sunday ended a streak where Brennon McNairhad reached safely in 16 of 17 consecutive games. June 24, McNair went 0-1 in a pinch hit opportunity against the Fredericksburg Nationals. All-in-all, the infielder is in one of his best hitting stretches of the season, slashing .224/.377/.367 over the run. He's added one homer five RBI and four runs during the 17 games. During the run, McNair has brought his season on-base percentage up to .327.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 6, McKeehan now has 10 saves, which leaves him tied with Trey Cobb for the fourth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies' history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. The others between McKeehan and Palsha are Adonis Uceta and Allan Winans, both of whom recorded 11 saves, Uceta in 2017 and Winans in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2023

Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.18 at Mb - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.