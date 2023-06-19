Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 20-July 3

June 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies (34-29) come back home to close out the first-half vs the Fredericksburg Nationals and then kick-off the second-half with some monumental promotional nights. First, we'll have our Negro League Celebration Weekend from Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25 with special appearances from Larry Doby Jr. and other important figures to the Negro Leagues and then we'll wrap up the homestand with our Independence game and fireworks show July 3.

Tuesday, June 20: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm Wednesday, June 21: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm Thursday, June 22: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm Friday, June 23: Fireflies vs Nationals: 7:05 pm Saturday, June 24: Fireflies vs Nationals: 6:05 pm Sunday, June 25: Fireflies vs Nationals: 5:05 pm

Wednesday, June 28: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm Thursday, June 29: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm Friday, June 30: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm Saturday, July 1: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:05 pm Sunday, July 2: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 5:05 pm Monday, July 3: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:05 pm

While the Nationals and GreenJackets have sputtered this season, both are loaded with young prospects and have put together some impressive runs. The Nationals may be the hottest team in the Carolina League as they won 14 of 15 games heading into the set of games that started last week. They have top prospects Elijah Greene, Jarlin Susana and Armondo Cruz on their roster.

Meanwhile, Augusta has been working with some solid arms this year. Spencer Schwellenbach has impressed in his first full professional season and he has been paired in a rotation with J.R. Ritchie and Owen Murphy.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: It's Columbia's best food and drink special in town, available every Tuesday the Fireflies play. You can buy tickets in advance starting at only $5 and then while inside, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite! What a bargain! Kids Club Takeover Presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge: Mason and the Kid's club are taking over the ballpark Tuesday, June 19, thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Join us as we highlight our Kid's Club and all of its active members.

White Claw Wednesday: If you don't have a dog, but still want to enjoy a ball game at Segra Park Wednesday night, we have the deal for you! All 16 oz cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer are available for just $5 during the game Wednesday night. It's an early day at Segra Park, with first pitch at 7:05 pm, so we're also inviting Summer Camps out for our annual Summer Camp Splash Day! Come have fun at Segra Park with all your camp friends this Wednesday!

Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer: Your furry friend can join you at the ballpark this Wednesday, June 20 thanks to Trash the Poop! Just purchase a berm ticket for yourself and you can bring your leashed and rabies vaccinated pup to the Fireflies game with you.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: The Fireflies have revamped their Thirsty Thursday deals, and now having a fun night out at Segra Park is as easy as 1-2-3. Once you walk into Segra Park on a Thursday, you can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails!

Negro League Celebration Weekend: The Fireflies are celebrating their annual Negro League Weekend to champion those who fought to make baseball a game that everyone can play. As such, the Fireflies are going to have some special appearances from those who helped make a difference in the game that we play today. We'll be celebrating Friday, June 23 until Sunday, June 25 with appearances from Larry Doby Jr. Friday, The family of Mamie Johnson and the familes of cast members from "Toni. Mamie. Connie." Saturday and the return of Russell "Crazy Legs" Patterson Sunday.

Fan Vote T-Shirt Giveaway Presented by Velocity Clinical Research: Friday, June 30 is the time! You voted and you've followed along, but now the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will take home the t-shirt voted on by you, the best fans in Minor League Baseball. You'll want to get to Segra Park early, because these shirts will go fast!

Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night: Patrick and SpongeBob will be at Segra Park for our SpongeBob SquarePants Night Saturday July 1! Are you ready, because I'm ready! Come out and celebrate us-and even order a Krabby Patty for just $5 while you're at the ballpark! We'll have a jersey auction and a post-game fireworks show to cap off the evening!

Military Appreciation Night Presented by BlueCross BlueShield: The Fireflies are adding to their Sunday Funday tradition! Not only will we have our pre-game autograph session and post-game kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge, but we're also going to shout-out our local military heroes between innings to thank those in the Midlands who serve our country.

Independence Day Celebration: Come celebrate the Fourth of July a bit early in the most American way possible-with a baseball game, a hot dog, a beer and the best Fireworks display in town July 3. What are you waiting for? Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Fireworks with the Phil: Just because the team is out of town doesn't mean we can't have a party. The Fireflies are hosting their third-annual Fireworks with the Phil concert at Segra Park this July 4! Come on out to hear some fantastic patriotic music form the top local musicians in the Midlands and stick around for an extended fireworks show! It's the only fireworks show in Columbia this Tuesday, July 4! Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com-don't miss out on one of the Midlands favorite new traditions!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.