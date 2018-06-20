Columbia Fireflies Homestand Highlights: June 21-23 at Spirit Communications Park
June 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Columbia Fireflies Homestand Highlights
June 21-23 at Spirit Communications Park
Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Make Music Day Columbia pres. by Panera
- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday ™
- All Night- $1 Bud Light at Budweiser Bow Tie Bar & Centerfield Concourse
- Giveaway: Fireflies Kazoos (2500)
- Community Organization of the Game: Turning Pointe Initiative of SC
Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Dale Murphy Appearance
- Boy Scout Night
- Fireworks
- BlueCross BlueShield #FearlessFriday
- Security Federal Bank $10,000 Home Run Inning Promotion
- Community Organization of the Game: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia
Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Dino Nite pres. by Blanchard CAT
- Fireworks
- Community Organization of the Game: South Carolina Jaycees
You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM and the iHeart Radio app.
