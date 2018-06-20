Columbia Fireflies Homestand Highlights: June 21-23 at Spirit Communications Park

June 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Columbia Fireflies Homestand Highlights

June 21-23 at Spirit Communications Park

Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)

- Make Music Day Columbia pres. by Panera

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday ™

- All Night- $1 Bud Light at Budweiser Bow Tie Bar & Centerfield Concourse

- Giveaway: Fireflies Kazoos (2500)

- Community Organization of the Game: Turning Pointe Initiative of SC

Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)

- Dale Murphy Appearance

- Boy Scout Night

- Fireworks

- BlueCross BlueShield #FearlessFriday

- Security Federal Bank $10,000 Home Run Inning Promotion

- Community Organization of the Game: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia

Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:05pm vs. Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)

- Dino Nite pres. by Blanchard CAT

- Fireworks

- Community Organization of the Game: South Carolina Jaycees

You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM and the iHeart Radio app.

