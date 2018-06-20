Cavallaro Starts All-Star Game, Vasquez Finishes with Home Run

GREENSBORO, NC - For the third straight year (P.J. Conlon - 2016, Merandy Gonzalez - 2017), a Firefly was on the mound to start the South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Joe Cavallaro represented the South Division and tossed the first inning of the game. The righty allowed one run and did not walk a batter. Jeremy Vasquez also inked his name amongst the star-studded field. The 21-year-old added an insurance run with a solo blast in the ninth inning. The South Division All-Stars defeated the North Division 9-5 at First National Bank Field.

Stephen Villines and Trey Cobb were nothing short of superb out of the bullpen. Villines entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning and struck out the only batter he faced in his outing. Cobb closed the door, recording the final two outs of the game.

Nick Pratto (Lexington) was named the MVP of the All-Star Game. The Royals second-rated prospect launched a home run and drove in four runs. Brett Boswell (Asheville) and Manuel Geraldo (Augusta) also homered and both finished with three hits for the South Division.

The Fireflies begin their second half of the season on Thursday night at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch of the series opener against the Lakewood BlueClaws is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to the action starting at 6:45 p.m. on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. The game is also available to watch live on MiLB.tv. Tickets are also available for this series at FirefliesTickets.com.

