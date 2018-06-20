Fluor Field Hosts "Copa de la Diversion" on Saturday Night

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive will host a special celebration at Fluor Field on Saturday, June 23rd as part of the "Copa de la Diversion" initiative with Minor League Baseball, and it is the first of four dates where the Drive will honor the local Hispanic communities in the Greenville area.

Fluor Field will also play host to Copa games on Friday, July 13th, Saturday, August 4th, and Friday, August 31st. All of those games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 PM.

Translating directly to "Fun Cup," "Copa de la Diversion" is designed to embrace the culture and values of the Hispanic communities of each of the 33 participating teams throughout Minor League Baseball.

"We are extremely excited to participate as one of the flagship franchises in the 'Copa de la Diversion' initiative that showcases the culture of our local Hispanic communities," said Craig Brown, Drive Owner and Team President. "Baseball is an extremely important part of Hispanic culture, and with 14 players on our active roster coming from Spanish-speaking countries, we see their passion for the game on a daily basis."

"This will help the local Hispanic community here in Greenville and the Upstate rally around the Drive in a fun and unique way."

As part of the "Copa de la Diversion" initiative, the Drive will be suiting up for each of the four dates as the "Greenville Energia." This nickname draws on the energy and commitment shown by Upstate natives on a daily basis. The uniforms will showcase the Drive's red and navy blue color scheme, and a wide selection of Energia merchandise is now available in the Drive Team Store for fans to sport this sharp branding as well.

"We couldn't think of a more suitable name than 'Energia' as part of this celebration," said Brown. "It perfectly sums up the drive we see in Greenville that has made this such a desirable place to live, work and play. The uniforms will showcase a familiar look in a fresh way that is really going to appeal to our fans."

Throughout each of the games, special concession items tying in to Hispanic culture will be available for purchase, and in-game entertainment will include fun games as well as recognition of some of Greenville's most impactful leaders in the Hispanic community.

"'Copa de la Diversion' is about bringing everyone together through the game of baseball," said Eric Jarinko, Drive General Manager. "To be able to showcase the great things happening in our Hispanic communities is something we are extremely proud to do, and we encourage our fans to come out to support these communities, as well as to enjoy the Greenville Energia at Fluor Field."

