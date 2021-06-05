Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach

June 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Today the Fireflies play a doubleheader with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning at 4 pm. The teams will play two seven-inning contests.

RHP Matt Stil (2-0, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod for game one for Columbia and righty Ben Hernandez (0-1, 3.75 ERA) will toe the rubber in game two. Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Sam Thoresen (0-2, 3.45 ERA) in game one and Richard Gallardo (0-1, 4.86 ERA) in game two.

---

FIREFLIES FINISH SUSPENDED GAME, MOVE DOUBLEHEADER: The Columbia Fireflies couldn't keep the Pelicans off the scoreboard, as Myrtle Beach walked off in the bottom of the ninth, 1-0 to beat Columbia Friday evening at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The two teams resumed a suspended contest from Thursday evening. The 1-0 loss was the first 1-0 nine inning game the Fireflies (17-10) had since August 13, 2019 when they fell in Charleston by that score.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: Prior to last night's game, Maikel Garcia had the two longest hitting streaks for the Fireflies in 2021, an eight-game stretch from May 11-21, where the infielder went 12-33 with seven RBI. Garcia's second eight game streak ended after he 0-3 with a walk yesterday. The shortstop is hitting .471 with eight RBI since May 22 and has collected hits in 16 of his last 17 games.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies rotation is on a roll since their May 30 contest against the Augusta GreenJackets. Over the span they have twirled 14 innings and punched out 17 batters while allowing zero earned runs. The stretch has dropped the rotation's ERA from 6.35 to 5.38 and gave the rotation its first win of 2021.

COLLINS COLLECTS: Outfielder Darryl Collins is riding his second six-or-more game hitting streak of the season. In half a dozen games since May 26, the Netherlands-native is 10-25 (.400) with two homers and four RBI.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 17-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-8.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schnmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-21 skid and has 11 strikeouts in his last 11 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun nine scoreless innings and has fanned 17 batters while allowing only three hit. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .150 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.92.

PARITY OF DIVISION: Just .201 separates the first place Columbia Fireflies and the last place Augusta GreenJackets winning percentage this season. Through the first 26 contests, that represents five games. While that may seem like a lot, in the North division, Fredericksburg trails leader Delmarva by 12.5 games and in the Central Division, Kannapolis trails first-place Carolina by 14 games. The Fireflies are 5-1 when they play games outside of the division this season and 12-9 in the South Division.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 5, 2021

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.