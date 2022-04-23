Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 23 vs Down East

The Fireflies will try to rebound from a tough-luck loss last night with a 6:05 pm game against the Down East Wood Ducks at Segra Park. Righty Wander Arias (0-1, 3.68 ERA) climbs the bump for Columbia and the Wood Ducks counter with southpaw Larson Kindreich (0-1, 1.29 ERA).

Tonight is Princess Knight at Segra Park. Plenty of your favorite princesses will be around the concourse, playing games and greeting young princes and princesses who are coming to visit them. We will also have a princess tea party prior to the game. If that weren't enough, it's the first-ever guaranteed win night at Segra Park. If the Fireflies can't pull out a victory tonight, everyone in attendance can gain free admission to tomorrow's 5:05 series finale. Finally, following the game there will be the best fireworks display the Midlands has to offer!

FIREFLIES FALTER IN EXTRAS, LOSING 6-2 IN 10 INNINGS: Columbia couldn't close out the Down East Wood Ducks, who scored four runs in the 10th inning as the Fireflies dropped Friday night's game at Segra Park 6-2. Luis Barroso (L, 0-1) allowed four hits to the first five batters of the extra frame that saw the Wood Ducks score runs three, four, five and six before the Fireflies could step to the dish. Columbia started the scoring in the second. After Omar Hernandez legged out an infield single to start off the inning, Wood Ducks starter Josh Stephen loaded the bases with no one out. Hernandez was able to trot home on a Joshua Rivera ground out that broke the scoreless tie. Eric Cerantola got things started with three scoreless frames on the bump. The righty fanned four batters and left the game with a 2-0 lead. Samuel Valerio also showed off his stuff, fanning five hitters across four scoreless innings of relief work.

TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been on a tear the last two games. He joined catcher Carter Jensen as the two Fireflies who have homered in back-to-back games last night. He also became the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Kale Emshoff, who did so July 31, 2021. Over the course of the series, Town is 6-7 (.857) with two doubles and two homers. He has scored three runs and driven in three RBI in the two games he has played. Prior to this week, the Louisiana native was 0-12 in four games played. His current slash line sits at .316/.409/.737.

LET'S GO GUILLERMO: Guillermo Quintana has four hits in the first three games of the series against the Down East Wood Ducks. The slugger has launched a pair of doubles and a homer during the series, helping to keep the Fireflies bats grounded.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Fireflies right-handed reliever Isaiah Henry closed out yesterday's game with a hitless ninth inning. Henry was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and played in the outfield from 2017-2019. He spent the pandemic transitioning to the mound and last year, pitched five scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League. Last night, he hit as high as 95 on the radar gun at Segra Park while keeping Down East off the scoreboard in his first appearance out of the Arizona Complex.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his 10 innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 3.27 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 14 strikeouts in that time (12.60/nine innings).

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

