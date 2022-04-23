Pair of Homeruns Sink GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Saturday's matchup between the Augusta GreenJackets (6-8) and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-9) had the making of another pitcher's duel until the Woodpeckers' bats broke out in the final three innings to up-end the GreenJackets, 6-2.

The starting pitchers dominated the early portion of the game as ï»¿Landon Leachï»¿ for Augusta and ï»¿Ryan Gustoï»¿ for Fayetteville matched each other through the first four innings of the game by trading zeros on the scoreboard.

The Woodpeckers made a call to the bullpen in the fifth inning as Edinson Batista entered the game and Augusta mustered a threat against him instantly by loading the bases with one out. ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿ would manufacture a run in the bases-loaded situation with a groundout to score Cal Conley making it a 1-0 game. Batista would limit the damage to just one run by striking out ï»¿Kadon Mortonï»¿ with the bases loaded to end the threat.

ï»¿Landon Leachï»¿ would continue his dominance by putting Fayetteville down in order to conclude his masterpiece at SRP Park. Leach finished the night with 6 innings pitched, allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk with 8 strikeouts. Leach faced just one batter over the minimum and retired the final 11 batters he faced.

In the seventh inning, the Woodpeckers broke out with a three-run frame with all the runs coming off a three-run homer by Miguel Palma against reliever Estarlin Rodriguez to take a 3-1 lead.

The GreenJackets' offense would battle back in the bottom half as ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿ struck again with another triple that scored ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿ to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But Augusta would be held off from there as Fayetteville reliever ï»¿Jose Betancesï»¿ shut down the GreenJackets bats for the rest of the night.

Another ball left the yard for the Woodpeckers in the ninth inning as ï»¿Victor Mascaiï»¿ launched one over the right-field wall to cap off a 6-2 win for Fayetteville.

Edinson Batista earned his first win of the season for the Woodpeckers while ï»¿Jose Betancesï»¿ picked up his second save of the year, Estarlin Rodriguez suffered the loss for Augusta.

Landon Leach's quality start highlights one of the best early-season, pitching performances for the GreenJackets while ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿ reached base three times with a run scored and an RBI to lead the offense. ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿ picked up his team-best third triple and extra-base hit number seven with his three-bagger in the seventh.

Augusta looks for a series split on Sunday afternoon as they conclude their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. ï»¿Tyler Owensï»¿ is slated to make his second start of the series against Nic Swanson for the Woodpeckers with the opening pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

