Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.18 at Fayetteville

June 18, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers this afternoon at 2:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-2, 3.73 ERA) take the hill for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Nolan DeVos (2-1, 2.25 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where we'll have a special appearance from Larry Doby Jr. amongst others and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------------------

FIVE RUNS AFTER THE EIGHTH LEAD TO 7-5 WIN: The Fireflies rallied late, scoring five runs in the last two innings to win 7-5 over Fayetteville and keep their playoff hopes afloat while at Segra Stadium Saturday night. The bats were buzzing in the ninth. Omar Hernandez started things off with a one out walk. Next, Brett Squires put runners on the corners and kept the inning alive with a two out single to right. With Austin Charles at the dish, Squires stole second and then Charles laced an 0-2 double down the line to plate Hernandez and Squires and give Columbia their first lead of the ballgame. The Fireflies tied the game in the top of the eighth. Omar Hernandez got things started on the first pitch of the inning with a flair to center field to place him at first. With one out, Brett Squires drew a walk to set the table. Austin Charles singled to score Hernandez and put the tying run on the base paths for Lizandro Rodriguez. Rodriguez slapped a double off the left-center wall to plate Squires and Charles and tie the game 5-5.

SIMPING FOR SQUIRES: This season, Brett Squires holds the Carolina League's third-longest on-base streak, a 22-game stretch from April 20-May 14 where Columbia's first baseman reached base safely 40 times. He's also the holder of the League's fourth-longest active on-base streak. The Oklahoma-product has reached base in 14-straight games, dating back to June 2. During that run, Squires has a .407 on-base percentage and has scored 10 runs for Columbia. He now has the seventh-best on-base percentage in the Carolina League, a .391 mark on the campaign.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last four outings, spanning 17.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. After allowing only two earned runs across their last 39 innings, the Fireflies pitching staff now has the second-best ERA of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, a 3.05 mark that is .01 behind the Down East Wood Ducks. The Fireflies have had had a top-5 team ERA all season long, but really pushed over the top this last weekend where David Sandlin and Mauricio Veliz didn't allow an earned run to score in 12 innings to pace the club.

WILY WALLACE: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

THE SCOOP: Last night's 7-5 rally against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers kept the Fireflies playoff hopes intact, but they'll need some help. Columbia is three games back of the Pelicans with four games left to play. Because Columbia owns the tiebreaker against Myrtle Beach, they are the last remaining team that can challenge Myrtle Beach with an elimination number of one. The Fireflies need to win their last four games, with three against Fredericksburg to close things out. They'll also need Fredericksburg to beat Myrtle Beach today and for Kannapolis to take the first three games against the Pelicans next week.

CHALLENGING CHARLES: Last night, Austin Charles had a breakout game, getting a career-high 3 hits and 3 RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.