Colton Jamieson Named Defenseman of the Week

October 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







Capitols defenseman Colton Jamieson has been named this week's Defenseman of the Week by the USHL.

Jamieson had three points in the Capitols split with Tri-City including one goal. This included two points on the man advantage, which struck once each night.

The defenseman from Hudson, Wisconsin, is in his third season with Madison after joining the team in the spring of 2023. Jamieson is committed to play collegiately at the University of St. Thomas.

Jamieson becomes the first Capitols player selected as a player of the week this season.

Madison returns home on Saturday night for a standalone game with the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

