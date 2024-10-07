Capitols Fall in Overtime to Tri-City

The Madison Capitols battled back from a two-goal deficit but fell short in a thrilling overtime contest, losing 4-3 to the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night. Goaltender Ajay White made his third start of the season, stopping 29 of 33 shots in the tough-luck loss.

The opening period was a defensive struggle, as neither team managed to break through. Ajay White made several key saves early on, holding the Storm scoreless despite facing a flurry of shots. His solid play kept the Capitols in the game as they headed into the second period tied 0-0.

Tri-City broke the deadlock at 1:17 of the second period when Cameron Briere netted his second goal of the season, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Rylan Bonkowski. The Storm extended their lead just two minutes later at 3:23, with Carmelo Crandell scoring off passes from Pilgrim and Ilya Morozov to make it 2-0.

Madison responded on the power play at 8:01. Ryker Lee fired home his third goal of the season, with assists from Colton Jamieson and Ajay White, who contributed offensively as well as defensively in this game. Just as the Capitols seemed to be gaining momentum, Tri-City struck with 9 seconds left in the period when Rhys Wallin beat White to give the Storm a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Refusing to go quietly, the Capitols mounted a comeback in the final frame. At 9:59, Aiden Long brought Madison within one, scoring his second goal of the season off feeds from Diego Johnson and Jamieson. The Capitols continued to press, and at 13:44, Johnson scored his first goal of the year to tie the game, assisted by Ian Scherzer and Long, who recorded his third point of the night.

Despite Madison's comeback, Tri-City secured the win in overtime. At 1:17 of the extra frame, Nolan Roed capitalized on a quick play, scoring his second of the season with assists from Pilgrim-his fourth of the night-and Bonkowski. White made several strong saves but couldn't stop the game-winner.

The Capitols will welcome in the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday, October 12th, for the team's only game of the weekend.

