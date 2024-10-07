Moffatt, Jamieson & Zelenov Named USHL Players of the Week
October 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Gavin Moffatt, Colton Jamieson and Vasily Zelenov have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on Oct. 4-5.
Goalie of the Week: Gavin Moffatt (Green Bay Gamblers)
Hometown: Plymouth, MI
Birth Year: 2004
Posted a 25-save shutout in Green Bay's 3-0 win vs. Omaha on Friday
Turned aside 30 of 32 shots in the Gamblers' 4-2 victory over the Lancers to complete the home sweep
Finished the week with a 1.00 GAA and .965 SV%. He was one of two goalies to play back-to-back games
Defenseman of the Week: Colton Jamieson (Madison Capitols)
Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin
Commitment: University of St. Thomas
Birth Year: 2004
Led USHL defensemen on the weekend with three points on one goal and two assists
Opened the scoring in Madison's 3-2 win vs. Tri-City on Friday and added a pair of helpers in the Capitols' 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday
Helped Madison go 5/5 on the penalty kill over the weekend
Forward of the Week: Vasily Zelenov (Green Bay Gamblers)
Hometown: Moscow, Russia
Commitment: University of Wisconsin
NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres (2024)
Birth Year: 2006
Posted one goal and three assists to co-lead USHL skaters in points for the week
Helped Green Bay to a pair of home regulation wins with a +4 rating
Notched two primary assists and an empty-net goal in the Gamblers' 4-2 win on Saturday
