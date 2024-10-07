Moffatt, Jamieson & Zelenov Named USHL Players of the Week

Gavin Moffatt, Colton Jamieson and Vasily Zelenov have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on Oct. 4-5.

Goalie of the Week: Gavin Moffatt (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Plymouth, MI

Birth Year: 2004

Player Profile

Posted a 25-save shutout in Green Bay's 3-0 win vs. Omaha on Friday

Turned aside 30 of 32 shots in the Gamblers' 4-2 victory over the Lancers to complete the home sweep

Finished the week with a 1.00 GAA and .965 SV%. He was one of two goalies to play back-to-back games

Defenseman of the Week: Colton Jamieson (Madison Capitols)

Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin

Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Birth Year: 2004

Player Profile

Led USHL defensemen on the weekend with three points on one goal and two assists

Opened the scoring in Madison's 3-2 win vs. Tri-City on Friday and added a pair of helpers in the Capitols' 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday

Helped Madison go 5/5 on the penalty kill over the weekend

Forward of the Week: Vasily Zelenov (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Commitment: University of Wisconsin

NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres (2024)

Birth Year: 2006

Player Profile

Posted one goal and three assists to co-lead USHL skaters in points for the week

Helped Green Bay to a pair of home regulation wins with a +4 rating

Notched two primary assists and an empty-net goal in the Gamblers' 4-2 win on Saturday

