Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Full Match Highlights
July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2025
- LA Galaxy Earn Third Consecutive Win at Home with 2-1 Victory Against D.C. United at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 12 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Earns 2-1 Victory Over Chicago at Soldier Field - San Diego FC
- LAFC Wins Second Straight, Defeats FC Dallas, 2-0, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Falls to LAFC, 2-0 - FC Dallas
- RSL Extend Unbeaten Run to Four Games with 1-0 Victory Over Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 2-1, in First Match Against San Diego FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Return Home for Matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Granted U.S. Green Card
- Recap: 10-Man Rapids Fall to LAFC in Midweek Clash
- Rapids Set for First Concacaf Champions Cup Rematch against LAFC
- Rapids Fall, 2-1, to Sporting Kansas City