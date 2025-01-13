Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Defender Anderson Rosa to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed defender Anderson Rosa to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. Rosa's rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 43rd overall from the University of Central Florida.

"Anderson is the first Rapids' SuperDraft pick to sign with the club after returning to school to complete his eligibility under the new draft rules implemented in 2023," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "It is an opportune time to have him join our system as we feel he can be an immediate contributor."

Rosa, 23, has spent the last five years of his career at the collegiate level with UCF. The defender did not miss a single match during his time with the university, appearing and starting in 76 consecutive matches for the Knights, setting a record for the most games played by a single player in the program's history.

In the 2024 season after being drafted by Colorado, Rosa recorded two goals and a career-high six assists as a defender. The Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, native also set career highs in shot attempts (32) and shots on goal (11) during his 2024 campaign.

Over his five years with UCF, the Brazilian logged eight goals and 14 points while racking up honors. Rosa was named to The American's All-Conference First Team in his freshman and junior years and was a unanimous selection to The American's All-Rookie Team after the 2020-21 season. Most recently, he was named to the Sun Belt Conference's post-season All-Conference First Team.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Anderson Rosa to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 13, 2025.

Anderson Rosa

Pronunciation: ANN-dur-son ho-sah

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 lbs

Birthdate: November 13, 2001

Birthplace: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil

